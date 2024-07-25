LEGO officially unveils details on upcoming Star Wars 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter set

Well folks, today is another day of big LEGO news and reveals, and coming in alongside the first leaked images of the new 71438 Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi set (pre-order now!), the LEGO Group has officially revealed its 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter set that will be apart of the massive wave of releases coming next week. There’s plenty of new information and photos now available, coming in just short of pre-order availability. Head below to check out what this new build has to offer.

If you’re wondering, “who is Jedi Bob?” you likely missed the big leak from the top of the month, but worry not! Bob is (and/or was depending on your position in space-time) a Jedi who sought to prevent the collapse of the galaxy’s space-time continuum, and is preparing for his official animated appearance this September in the canon continuity of the upcoming non-canon Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. He originated as a non-canon character in 2002 as part of the LEGO Star Wars 7163 Republic Gunship and was first given the name “Bob” in the 2009 reference book LEGO Star Wars: The Visual Dictionary.

The LEGO 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter set will officially release August 1, 2024 at $39.99 shipped, alongside thirteen other known sets:

Stacking up to 305 pieces, this fan service build combines retro LEGO Starfighter designs with modern day LEGO techniques and elements, providing a clean and yet striking red and white color scheme with a few metallic-grey accents thrown in for a more dynamic look. You’ll also be receiving more minifigures than we initially predicted, with the ship accompanied by Jedi Bob, an Ackbar trooper, and a Servo (SR-V0) droid.

Be sure to check out the rest of the photos below – we will update you when pre-orders open (if at all before its release next week).

