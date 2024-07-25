Fantasy is abound with LEGO’s revealed Dungeons & Dragons minifigure series, pre-order now!

It’s been a big day for LEGO fans, whether it’s the excitement for the latest LEGO Star Wars 75388 Jedi Bob’s Starfighter build or the next LEGO Super Mario World addition in the form of the 71438 Mario and Yoshi set (which is also now available for pre-order!), we’re getting plenty of our favorite non-fiction characters in our favorite brick-built format. Joining the illustrious lineup of upcoming kits is the long-awaited and now officially revealed LEGO Dungeons & Dragons 71047 minifigures that are slated for a September release, as well as an additional package option to collect them in. Head below to learn more.

As a long-time D&D player and now forever DM, the new LEGO Dungeons & Dragons 71047 minifigures get me oh-so-giddy – especially at the thought of getting all the variations there are to offer and adding them to the the Ideas 21348 Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set that is already jam-packed with so much (plus you’ll get the Mimic Dice Box GWP if purchased by July 28). These minifigures are slated for a September 1, 2024 release – sorry to folks who were hoping they’d drop with the massive wave next week – and currently come in two blind box options: either the individual boxes that are now available for pre-order at $4.99 shipped each, or the 6-pack box that has yet to open for pre-orders, but is listed at $29.94 shipped.

There are 12 different minifigures to collect here – all of them a combination of different classes and races (with some famous characters from D&D universe/lore too) that only scratch the surface of the diverse range of possibilities in the TTRPG, but will give fans plenty to gush over. If any of you are like me, I’m currently considering moving my campaign’s online presence into a brick-built format instead.

Amongst the lineup you’ll find: a Tiefling Sorcerer (my literal favorite combo!), Elf Bard, Halfling Druid, Dwarf Barbarian, Dragonborn Paladin, Aarakocra Ranger, Gith Warlock, Mind Flayer, The Lady of Pain, Strahd von Zarovich, Tasha the Witch Queen and Szass Tam.

