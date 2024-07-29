Sony just debuted the official new Astro Bot DualSense Controller with glowing blue eyes on the touchpad

Just after the new Concord special edition pre-orders went live, Sony has now taken to the official PlayStation Blog to give us our very first look at the new Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller. With pre-orders set to go live early next month directly from Sony and select retailers, be sure to head below for more details and a closer look at the new custom gamepad for PlayStation’s adorable robot mascot.

First look: Sony’s official new Astro Bot DualSense Controller

We just got a good look at the Team Asobi-developed Astro Bot title set for release come September 6 in the last State of Play showcase. The game features a “DualSense wireless controller turned into a living character” to help Astro on his mission, and it looks like Sony decided to bring it to life in the real world.

The DualSense wireless controller – Astro Bot Limited Edition, as it is officially known, features an all white paint job with some technical sci-fi detailing alongside vibrant blue hand grips and softer blue accents on the D-Pad and face buttons. While otherwise the same DualSense you know and love, there’s also the “trademark playful pair of eyes on the touch pad.”

Starting on “Friday August 9, 2024 at 7am PT in the U.S. and 10am local time in the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal, players will be able to pre-order the DualSense wireless controller – Astro Bot Limited Edition through direct.playstation.com, as well as from select retailers. “

Pre-orders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day. The DualSense wireless controller – Astro Bot Limited Edition will be available in limited quantities for $79.99/ €79.99 / £69.99 / ¥11,980 and will launch on September 6, day-in-date with the launch of Astro Bot.

You can learn more about how the developers of the new Astro Bot game are deeply integrating the haptic feedback and adaptive controls of the DualSense into the experience right here.

