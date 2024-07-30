Android game and app price drops: LEGO Bricktales, Towaga, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, more

This afternoon’s collection of Android app price drops is now up for grabs down below. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing deal we are tracking on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite alongside the official Google Pixel 8 Pro Cases, Pixel 8a handsets, and Samsung’s latest Galaxy A25 with the 120Hz display and 50MP cam at $250. As for the apps, highlights include titles like LEGO Bricktales, Towaga: Among Shadows, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Death Road to Canada, Lumino City, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android price drops.

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.