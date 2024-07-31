New 2024 Beat Solo 4 Wireless Headphones with 50-hr. battery now down at $130 (Reg. $200)

The new 2024 Beat Solo Wireless Headphones are now sitting down at $129.99 shipped via Amazon. This is a regularly $200 set of cans that released earlier this year just as we had a chance to come away impressed after going hands-on. Today you’re looking at a solid $70 price drop and the lowest price we can find coming within $10 of the short-lived Prime Day all-time low. While some folks prefer the over-ear form-factor, I still think there’s a place for the lighter and slightly less cumbersome vibe here – they deliver a more casual, perhaps even fashionable, wear compared to some of the giant over-ear sets out there.

The new Beats Solo 4 are the first new iteration of the Apple brand’s best-selling mainstream headphones that made waves years ago. They feature upgraded drivers alongside personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking – we said the “most iconic Beats headphones just got better” after giving them a test run with our own ears.

The “ultra-light” flex-grip headband and “ergonomically angled,” adjustable ear cups lean heavily into that fashion-forward, easy-wearing ethos to join a relatively impressive 50 hours of wireless battery life and the brand’s notable Fast Fuel tech – “a quick 10-minute charge gives up to 5 hours of playback.” Connectivity options include Class 1 Bluetooth action on iOS and Android with one-touch pairing alongside “high-resolution lossless audio via USB-C or 3.5 mm audio cable.”

Take a deeper diver in our hands-on review right here.

Hit up more of this week’s Apple headphone deals below:

Beats Solo 4 features:

Custom acoustic architecture and updated drivers for powerful Beats sound.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

Ultralight ergonomic design for all-day comfort. Flex-grip headband and ergonomically angled, adjustable ear cups for a stable fit.

UltraPlush ear cushions are designed for comfort and durability.

Up to 50 hours of battery life.

Fast Fuel means a quick 10-minute charge gives up to 5 hours of playback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!