Android game and app price drops: Ace Attorney Trilogy, MEGA MAN X DiVE, and more

Ace Attorney Trilogy

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app price drops is now at the ready. On your way down, be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on Galaxy Watch 6 in stealthy black at $100 off as well as Google’s latest Pixel Tablet back down at the Prime Day price with $149 in savings and just about anyone with a pair of wireless headphones will want to at least scope out this offer on Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight adapter. But for now, it’s all about the apps including Ace Attorney Trilogy, MEGA MAN X DiVE, MEGA MAN X, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

MEGA MAN X DiVE features:

Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.
Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

