Apple’s regularly $169 AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and ‘Hey Siri’ now back at $130

We didn’t expect to see AirPods deals this solid right after Prime Day, but you can score the 2nd Gen down at $70 from the usual $129 and the latest $249 AirPods Pro 2 have now dropped to $180. And now, to complete the trifecta, Amazon is offering AirPods 3 down at $129.99 shipped. This is the latest entry-level set with the Lightning charging case that carries a regular sticker at $169. While we did track some offers at $140 throughout the first half of the year, they, for the most part, just started falling to $130 over the last couple months. We saw a very brief 2-day offer at $120 for Prime Day, but this is otherwise within $1 of the best we have tracked on Amazon.

While we are expecting new AirPods 4 to replace the 2nd and 3rd Gen models later this year (unlike the AirPods Pro 2 that aren’t expected to see a refresh until 2025), it will be some time before you see deals like this.

Some folks swear by the more affordable entry-level Apple buds, both for the price and the fit. This is indeed the Lightning charging case model – the MagSafe case configuration sells for $179 from Apple, but most folks have plenty of those cables still laying around, especially if you’re rocking an iPhone 14 for earlier. Having said that, you are indeed still landing a pair of current-gen Apple buds with personalized Spatial Audio, up to 24 hours of listening time, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and Hey Siri voice command action.

Scope out this rare all-time low on Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight AirPods adapter and the rest of this week’s Apple headphone deals below:

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

