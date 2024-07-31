HyperX Alloy Rise 75 gaming keyboard is lower than it was on Prime Day at $136 (20% off)

Karthik Iyer
20% off $136
A close up of HyperX Alloy Rise 75 keyboard.

After knocking the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini gaming mouse to its lowest price of $50 yesterday, Amazon is now offering the new HyperX Alloy Rise 75 gaming keyboard for $136 shipped. This is a fairly new keyboard that’s been fetching $170 since it got listed shortly after its debut at CES 2024. It dropped to $153 earlier this month during the Prime Day sale, but today’s deal offers a solid 20% discount to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon. The same keyboard is currently fetching $144 on Best Buy with a lighter $26 discount.

HyperX Alloy Rise 75 is an enthusiast-grade mechanical gaming keyboard that offers a great level of customization. It features a hot-swappable PCB with support for both 3 and 5-pin MX Style switches, meaning you can swap out the stock linear switches for the one you like. This 75% keyboard uses gasket mounting for a soft and comfortable typing experience, and it even has a knob on the top for volume control. The full-sized variant, which is down to $170 from its usual price of $200, also has some media control keys next to the knob on the right side.

What’s also great about the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 keyboard is that you can swap out the black top shell of this unit for either a white or a navy one from the HyperX online store. Additionally, you can also pick up some badges to be used on the right side, next to the knob. Other highlights of this keyboard include RGB lighting that you can control via software, a detachable braided USB-C cable, pre-installed PBT keycaps, and more.

If you’re looking for more alternatives, then the deal we tracked a couple of days back on Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard at $85, down from the regular $150, is still live. The deals on these gaming peripherals rarely stick around for a long time, so be sure to stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub and be among the first ones to catch them.

HyperX Alloy Rise 75 mechanical keyboard features:

  • Copious customization options: With swappable toolless top plates, badges, and rotary knobs, you’ll have a wealth of ways to show off your own individual style. Rise up!
  • Hot-swappable keyboard: Take keyboard personalization even further with the ability to hot-swap your key switches of choice into the board.
  • Smart ambient light sensor: Alloy Rise 75 is the world’s first gaming keyboard to introduce an ambient light sensor that dynamically adjusts the backlighting of your RGB to your environmental lighting conditions. Just tweak your preferences in NGENUITY and you’re set!
  • Gasket mounted keyboard: The Alloy Rise 75 is gasket mounted, and pairs that feature with smooth, easy-actuating HyperX Linear Switches to make your typing an even more comfortable experience.

