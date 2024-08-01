Android game and app price drops: Skel and Defense, Armed Emeth, Undead Horde 2, more

Your Thursday collection of the best Android price drops courtesy of Google Play is now at the ready down below. Just be sure to hit up the deals we are tracking today on Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab FE+ as well as the LTE Galaxy Watch 7 and Google’s Pixel Tablet back at Prime Day pricing. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Undead Horde 2: Necropolis, Rush Rally 3, Skel and Defense, Armed Emeth, and more. Head below for today’s best Android price drops.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Skel and Defense features:

Ever dreamed of being the mastermind behind a formidable dungeon? Now’s your chance! Strategically fend off relentless waves of heroes by day and unleash your devious trap layouts by night. It’s your dungeon, your rules! With a whopping 26 trap rooms at your disposal, the possibilities are endless! From fiery infernos to icy spikes, poison darts, and electrifying shockwaves, craft the ultimate labyrinth of doom to thwart intruders!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!