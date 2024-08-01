Save $110 on Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab FE+ models from $490 today

Today only, as part of Best Buy Deals of the Day and over at Amazon, you’ll find $110 in savings on Samsung’s latest FE+ Galaxy Tabs. While we did some fleeting deals for less on Prime Day and shortly before that, we are still looking at prices well below the $600+ you’ll pay at Samsung right now. The 128GB model is now down at $489.99 shipped but the more notable price tag here is landing on the elevated 256GB model at $589.99 shipped. Regularly $600 and $700 respectively, you’re looking at $110 off and the lowest we can find. We have only seen the 256GB model go for less a couple of times for one day each across 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab FE+ landed in late 2023 just before we had a chance to go hands-on with its larger 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600 display and 10,090mAh internal battery that delivers up to 20 hours of screen time. It runs on the Exynos 1380 processor and carries a front 12MP ultra-wide camera alongside a pair of a 8MP sensors on the flip side. This model, of course, comes with the S Pen in the package to support your handcrafted note-taking and doodling.

This morning we spotted a straight up $50 cash deal on the new 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch 7 at $299, you can still score $100 off the Galaxy Watch 6 models from $200, and all-time low pricing is still live on the affordable, entry-level Galaxy A25 with the 120Hz display and 50MP camera at $250

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features:

Be blown away by the large 12.4-inch screen. There’s plenty of room to follow your passions, whether you’re taking an online photography class or unwinding with cat videos. Dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers.

