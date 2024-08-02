Elevation Lab’s new TagVault Dual Pin Discreet – an AirTag holder for bags, clothes, and more

Elevation Lab has long been among our favorite AirTag accessory makers. From its ultra-rugged waterproof TagVault original right through to some of the more recent and specialized releases like the magnetic version and the TagVault Fabric, it makes an Apple item tracker mount/case for just about situation. It more recently released some casual safety pin models, and today we spotted a new model that expands that lineup with the Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Dual Pin Discreet – an elevated version of the original so you can attach your AirTag to just about anything you could attach a safety pin too. Now available starting at under $10 Prime shipped, the rest of the details are down below.

Elevation Lab TagVault Dual Pin Discreet – an AirTag holder for bags, clothes, and more

The new Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Dual Pin Discreet trades the rugged waterproof design of its other models for something more suitable for attaching to the inside of a bag, jacket, or anything else along those lines.

It is once again employing the dual safety pin-style connection here, allowing you to easily pin the mount and the AirTag within to the inside of anything a traditional safety pin would work with.

This time around it is made of a solid polycarbonate material that doesn’t allow the AirTag to remain visible once it’s installed, making for a more discreet tracking experience (hence the name) – it’ll be tough for anyone to even see you have an AirTag on the inside of your bag for example. While many bags these days come with a built-in AirTag compartment, if yours doesn’t have one, this is a quick and easy $10 solution.

The dual safety pin-style design here is made to hold the mount snug to whatever you connect it to – no dangle or flop-around action. It is also designed in such a way, much like an actual safety pin, to ensure the sharp ends of the pins are wrapped back around under the plastic casing to avoid accidents.

The new Elevation Lab TagVault AirTag Dual Pin Discreet is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront with a single selling for $9.95, a 2-pack at $13.95, and a 4-pack at $19.95.

