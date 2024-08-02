Grab a beater Space Gray Geek Squad refurb 10.2-inch iPad for today only at $150 (Orig. $329)

Update: While yesterday’s offer on the silver and rose gold models are no more, Best Buy is offering the Space Gray Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 10.2-inch iPad (7th Generation) down at $149.99 shipped – this is an originally $329 iPad at $6 more than the silver and gold models were the other day.

We feature the best deals on the best iPads so folks never have to full price on Apple’s latest and greatest. But if you’re looking for an affordable previous-generation model, perhaps just as a spare beater, something for the kids, road trips, or otherwise, Best Buy’s Deals of the Day is back again today with some solid offers on Geek Squad refurbished models to do the trick. Alongside some old Pro models, one standout here, and the most affordable of the bunch, has the Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished 10.2-inch iPad (7th Generation) down at $143.99 shipped in gold and silver. Almost certainly not something die-hard Apple fans will pay much attention to, but again, for casual users, these is a solid opportunity to pick up a quick beater iPad for less.

For further comparison, this is $106 under the deal price on the iPad 9 and $156 below the discounted rate you’ll find on the current-generation iPad 10 at Amazon right now.

The featured model up top originally debuted at $329 and is now at the lowest price we can find. It will also be compatible with the upcoming padOS 18, as detailed over at 9to5Mac.

Details on the Geek Squad refurb process:

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.

This is not something for everyone, but don’t worry, there are plenty of big-time price drops on Apple’s current-generation tablet lineup to take advantage of right now:

Apple iPad 7th Gen features:

Create, learn, work, and play like never before on the immersive 10.2-inch Retina display. Support for the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil.¹ Over a million apps available on the App Store, including Apple Arcade games. Front and back cameras. Wi-Fi and LTE.² All-day battery life.³ And it comes with iPadOS, which unlocks a whole new world of capability. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

