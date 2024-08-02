Hop on Juiced’s latest JetCurrent Pro folding e-bike at $2,124 with free gear too! ($725 value, this weekend only)

Juiced Bikes is offering a weekend flash sale through Sunday that is dropping the price on its newest e-bike model and giving you a free support tool to boot. For the next few days you can score $175 off the brand’s already discounted JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike for $2,124 shipped and get a free portable air pump that is valued at $50. Carrying a $2,799 price tag since first debuting in April, when discounts began at $2,499. Since then various short-lived discounts have dropped bumping the price up and down for temporary periods until hitting its $2,074 low in June. This weekend, you’re looking at a combined $675 markdown, bumped to $725 in savings with the added pump, which all lands it at the second-lowest price we’ve tracked – and just before it is slated to begin shipping in a few weeks (though this date has been pushed back before).

The company’s new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike cruises into view with a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak) paired with a 52V battery and five levels of pedal assistance that are supported by joint torque and cadence sensors – plus, the throttle for pure electric action. You’ll be reaching insane top speeds of 34 MPH with an equally impressive 70-mile travel range. Two notable features included here are the active cruise control that can be set at any speed below 20 MPH, as well as the race track mode that gives you the most aggressive “burn-rubber” settings where the e-bike doesn’t electronically limit its speed at the cost of sacrificing travel mileage.

There are plenty of other notable features to praise too, like the powerful 1,050-lumen Shadowblaster headlight, the 4-inch fat tires with fenders over each, 4-piston hydraulic brakes, front and rear turn signals, a brake light, a rear cargo rack, a security alarm with a wireless remote, a folding mirror, and a supposedly “automotive-grade horn” too. There’s also the backlit LCD display that lets you customize performance settings and also has a USB port to charge your personal devices as you go. Lastly, its most noticeable feature, that also happens to be in its name, is the foldable frame – the first among Juiced’s lineup.

You’ll find other e-bike options within a few select sales, with Rad Power Bikes and Lectric eBIKES both launching back to school sales for students and parents alike. There’s also MOD BIKES’ Groove 1 Utility e-bike that is now on clearance sale at $1,000 off for an affordable opportunity to grab a unique model. There’s a mix of EVs still seeing discounts over in Best Buy’s summer sale, and plenty more that you’ll find collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Juiced Bikes JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike features:

The JetCurrent Pro E-Bike features a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W Peak). The JetCurrent Pro ships in Class 2 mode and can be configured from the LCD display to run in Class 3 where allowed. For off-road adventures, the JetCurrent Pro can be unleashed to achieve 30 mph on throttle only and up to 34 mph with pedal assist. Plus, a 52V 19Ah battery taking 70+ miles on a single charge, front suspension, rugged 4 piston brakes, and exciting new features that come standard! To top it off – it FOLDS. The first foldable E-Bike in our family is designed to allow you to experience thrills like never before, and compact enough to store in a small closet or trunk!

