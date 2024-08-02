New Pokémon game officially coming to Switch Online next week

Heads up Switch Online members, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is on the way soon. Nintendo has now taken to its official X (Twitter) feed to announce the latest edition to its Expansion Pack lineup just after the debut Zelda Four Swords, Metroid: Zero Mission, Perfect Dark, and the original Super Mario Land. The Red Rescue Team edition of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon will go live for members in exactly one week from today.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team officially comes to Switch Online

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon originally debuted on Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance (Red Rescue Team was the Game Boy release) back in 2005 with a roguelike gameplay experience centered around everyone’s favorite pocket monster series. The turn-based Pokémon games did eventually land on the Wii U Virtual Console stateside back in 2016, but today’s announcement marks the first time the game will be playable as a standalone release on Nintendo Switch.

See more Introducing the newest Pokémon. You!



Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 8/9! pic.twitter.com/ZPtmbrkUOv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 2, 2024

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team will go live for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting on August 9, 2024.

