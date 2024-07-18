Super rare deal has the 2-pack of official Nintendo wireless NES controllers at $48 (Reg. $60)

Nintendo is stepping in today with a super are deal on its official full-size retro Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers. Regularly $60, these official wireless NES gamepads are among the better options for 2D side-scrolling action, especially if you can appreciate the near 1:1 design pulled straight from the original NES gamepads. From now through the end of the month (or while supplies last – they could sell out at anytime), Nintendo Switch Online members can now score the 2-pack (they don’t sell the singles) for $47.99 shipped. There’s a limit of four sets per account here as well.

You’re looking at the official Nintendo wireless NES controllers. They look just like the originals, just with some modern amenities headlined by the rechargeable battery and ability to wirelessly pair with Nintendo Switch consoles. “A Nintendo Switch console with detached Joy-Con is required to charge the controllers.”

Save 20% on a pair of full-size retro Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers from now until July 31! This offer is exclusive to paid Nintendo Switch Online members and only available on the My Nintendo Store.

Again this only for paid Switch Online members, follow these steps to score the deal:

Log in with your Nintendo Account Purchase Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers with your credit card Allow 1-2 days for order processing

Official Nintendo wireless NES controller features:

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can play enhanced NES games the way they’re meant to be played—using full-size Nintendo Entertainment System controllers! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members*, this 2-pack of wireless controllers offers the perfect way to play these classic NES games online, either competitively or cooperatively. Offer valid 10am PT 7/17/24 – 11:59pm PT 7/31/24. US and Canada only, available while supplies last. Limit 4 set per Nintendo Account with paid Nintendo Switch Online individual or family membership. Offer not available for trial membership. These controllers are optional and not required to play Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games. Additional terms apply.

