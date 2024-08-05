Score a FREE $5 Target credit today with the purchase of $50 Google Play gift cards

Just after seeing a notable deal on Apple Gift Cards with free Best Buy credit, Target is stepping in with much of the same on Google Play credit. Target Circle members (free to sign up) can now score a $50 Google Play gift card with a FREE $5 Target credit attached for $50. If you plan on spending any money on Google Play for apps and games (hit up our daily roundup to double down with discounted titles) or other Google services, you might as well land some free Target credit while you’re at it.

The Google Play gift cards can be used towards just about any game or app on the service for use on Android devices and more (the Google Play US store only in this case). But it can also be leveraged towards YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One storage as well.

There is no expiration date on the Google Play credit here, so you can keep it in the holster until you’re ready to strike.

The $5 in Target credit can also be towards anything you can find on its site. Just note, there is a limit of one $5 credit per Target Circle account here.

More on the Target Google Play Gift Card deal:

Valid in store or online. Limit one coupon/deal per Target Circle account. No other same item deal or bonus will apply. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus Partners and clearance items. Void if copied, scanned, altered, transferred, purchased, sold or prohibited by law. Coupon/deal expires at 11:59pm PT. Item(s) may not be available at all stores. Gift cards and tax will not be included in determining purchase total. Target GiftCard not valid as payment on this purchase; terms and conditions apply. Quantities limited; no rain checks. Maximum retail value $5 for Target GiftCard. Coupon/deal cannot be applied to previous purchases. No cash value. Target Circle deals cannot be combined with competitor price matches; see Target.com/PriceMatch for full details.

