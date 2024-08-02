Android game and app price drops: Loop, Galaxy Trucker, AntVentor, Roundguard, more

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android app price drops is now ready and waiting after the fold. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on TCLâ€™s 2024 85-inch 144Hz VRR mini-LED Google TVÂ at $800 off, the return of 2024 lows on Samsungâ€™s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers, these Google Pixel Watch 2 offers, and this deal on HPâ€™s latest OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Loop, Galaxy Trucker, AntVentor, Roundguard, Lost Clue, and more. Head below for a complete look at todayâ€™s best Android game and app deals.Â

Loop will help you relax within beautiful and varied environments. The gameplay is centered in playing along with a Master which acts both as a reliable guide through the temple and as a faithful companion to discover the world with. The narrative will take you through rich environments and unique and creative puzzles.