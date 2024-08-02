Android game and app price drops: Loop, Galaxy Trucker, AntVentor, Roundguard, more

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android app price drops is now ready and waiting after the fold. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on TCLâ€™s 2024 85-inch 144Hz VRR mini-LED Google TVÂ at $800 off, the return of 2024 lows on Samsungâ€™s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers, these Google Pixel Watch 2 offers, and this deal on HPâ€™s latest OmniBook X Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Loop, Galaxy Trucker, AntVentor, Roundguard, Lost Clue, and more. Head below for a complete look at todayâ€™s best Android game and app deals.Â
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Live or Die 1: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Varwil Pink â€“ Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Belga Light â€“ Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Rogue Hearts FREE (Reg. $1)
- Loop $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Roundguard $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Galaxy Trucker $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Through the Ages $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Aeon Avenger â€“ KEMCO $1 (Reg. $8)
- Marenian Tavern Story $2 (Reg. $8)
- Lost Clue (2024) $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- AntVentor: Puzzle adventure $1 (Reg. $3)
- Network Analyzer Pro $1 (Reg. $4)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Heroes Infinity Premium FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Red FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Undead Horde 2: Necropolis $4.50 (Reg. $11)
- Rush Rally 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Neighbours back From Hell $2 (Reg. $5)
- RPG Armed Emeth $2 (Reg. $8)
- Marenian Tavern Story $2 (Reg. $8)
- Legna Tactica $1 (Reg. $8)
- Crystal Ortha $2 (Reg. $8)
- Covenant of Solitude $1 (Reg. $8)
- Chroma Quaternion $2 (Reg. $8)
- Book of Unwritten Tales 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Skel and Defense $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
Loop features:
Loop will help you relax within beautiful and varied environments. The gameplay is centered in playing along with a Master which acts both as a reliable guide through the temple and as a faithful companion to discover the world with. The narrative will take you through rich environments and unique and creative puzzles.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!