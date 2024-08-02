Save up to $100 on the latest Bose QuietComfort ANC headphones today from $249

Just after Amazon dropped the Ultra series earbuds down to $249, it is now carrying the deals over to the latest flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones with pricing now at $349 shipped on all three colors. This is $80 off the regular $429 price tag and the lowest price we can find. We did see these cans drop to $329 for Prime this year, but it’s generally quite rare to see them anywhere under $349. There have been fleeting deals elsewhere on select colorways for less outside of Prime, but this is still among the best price we have tracked on what is widely considered to be one of the best sets of ANC headphones you can buy. Head below for more details and price drop on the latest standard Bose QuietComfort set.

Amazon is also offering the latest Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones down at $249 shipped. Regularly $349, this is a straight up $100 price drop to land these cans down at some of the lowest prices we have tracked in black, Cypress Green, and the white treatment. Again, we have seen some very limited offers for less, especially on the green set, but this otherwise among the lowest totals you’ll find on these.

Both sets offer world-class Bose sound reproduction and noise cancelling action. However, the more pricey Ultra set lands with spatial audio support, Bluetooth 5.3 (as opposed to 5.1 on the standard set) and some additional listening modes – both feature the usual Quiet and Aware options, but you’ll also score the CustomTune tech that “offers personalized sound, shaped to you” on the Ultras.

Either way, you’re looking at solid options with equally as notable price drops to upgrade your personal listening situation wherever your adventures might take you.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones features:

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with spatial audio give you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real; CustomTune technology offers personalized sound, shaped to you. These noise cancelling headphones feature Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio.

