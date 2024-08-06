Coleman’s 60-quart wheeled cooler totes 47 cans and 30 pounds of ice to your campsite at $38.50 (Reg. $55)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll currently find the Coleman 60-quart Chiller Wheeled Portable Cooler for $38.49 shipped once the on-page $16.49 coupon has been clipped. For comparision, this cooler generally sells for $55. This works out to 30% in savings that’s now ripe for the picking. Perhaps even more notable is that this marks a return to the second-best price we’ve ever seen, only beaten by a deal all the way back in 2022 that clocked in at around $28. You can learn more about the cooler down below.

Keep food and drinks ice cold with this spacious cooler from Coleman. It’s ready to hold “up to 47 cans with 30 pounds of ice,” which should keep you and the family going for several days. After you’ve added all that, it’s gonna be heavy. Thankfully Coleman thought of that and that’s why it added wheels and a retractable handle. This makes it easy to haul to, from, and around your campsite. Dimensions work out to 19.1 by 13.2 by 13.8 inches.

If you’re here because you’ve got some camping trips slated for later in the summer or fall, you might want to consider adding some backup power to your gear with UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank at $80. And if you’re only worried about your iPhone, you may want to have a look at UGREEN’s 5K MagSafe power bank for $20. On the other end of the spectrum, you can dial things all the way up with Anker’s SOLIX 1,056Wh power station at $599.

Coleman 60-quart Chiller Wheeled Portable Cooler features:

ICE RETENTION: TempLock insulation keeps drinks ice cold

PORTABLE: Recessed wheels and a retractable handle with comfort grip make it easy to move

DRINKS FOR ALL: Holds up to 47 cans with 30 lbs. of ice

MADE IN THE USA(with global components)

