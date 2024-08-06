Score Anker’s SOLIX C1000 power station with a water-resistant carry bag at $599 low (Save $469), more bundles from $749

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Anker is offering its popular SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station bundled with a free water-resistant carry bag for $598.98 shipped. Down from its $1,068 price tag, this is the first discount for this particular bundle that only just started being offered on Amazon. The power station alone usually goes for $999 and in 2024 so far we’ve been seeing discounts steadily growing in size, with July 4th and the recent Prime Day sales event dropping costs furthest to the $549 low. At this moment, however, the bundle comes in under the power station’s current standalone $599 rate, after clipping the on-page $400 off coupon, making it one of the best and most affordable opportunities to score this backup power solution.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” the SOLIX C1000 gives you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with an extra battery bundle option), a max power output of 2,400W, and 11 different output ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with its max 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds.

There’s also four other bundle options to consider as well, all of them seeing discounts, some even seeing new lows. Grab the SOLIX C1000 with a 100W solar panel for $749, or a 200W solar panel instead for $799 – or you can bump it up to the 400W solar panel combo at $1,299. There’s also the chance to snag it along with a BP1000 expansion battery for $1,048. You’ll find the expansion battery by itself at $799.

For more backup power options you can check out Jackery’s latest 3-day sale that is taking up to $1,700 off units through August 7, or you can also check out the joint Jackery and Heybike venture that lets you bundle a new Explorer 600 Plus power station with a Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike at a great rate. There’s also EcoFlow’s ongoing Disaster Preparedness sale that is taking up to $2,799 off its units through August 15. You’ll find all these and much more collected together for your perusal in our Green Deals hub.

Anker SOLIX C1000 portable power station features:

80% UltraFast Recharging in 43 Minutes: Be ready for adventure in 43 minutes (100% in 58 minutes) with Anker SOLIX C1000. Just use an AC input and turn on UltraFast recharging.

10-Year Lifespan, 3,000 Battery Cycles: Anker SOLIX C1000 is built to last with over 3,000 battery cycles. So power up, day after day, for 10 years.

More Ports and Power for 99% of Appliances: SurgePad technology delivers 2400W. That’s enough to power 99% of appliances. And with 11 ports, you can power your devices all at once.

Up to 600W Fast Solar Recharging: Wherever you are, recharge to 100% in 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. You also help the planet and recharge sustainably.

Set Charging Speeds via Smart App: The Anker app puts power in your hands. Customize charging speed to your situation and get real-time stats.

15% Smaller Outdoor Design: Anker SOLIX C1000 is more portable and 15% smaller than other 1kWh portable power stations. It’s easy to take on the road for your next trip.

What’s In the Box: Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, solar charging cable, AC charging cable, car charging cable, user manual.

