Here’s what coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Mafia, and more

Courtesy of Xbox Wire, we now have a complete list of what's landing on — and leaving — Xbox Game Pass in August. This month we have a new day-one release, along with two classics coming to Game Pass in the first half of the month to fill your download queue. We also have a few games leaving the subscription before the Xbox Game Pass price hike next month.

New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

The first new title hitting the Game Pass on August 7 is Creatures of Ava, which is a new title landing day one on Game Pass for cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S. This game will see you trying to save a planet from a threatening infection. It’ll let you tame creatures of Ava and let them lead you through various eco-systems in an action-adventure setup that you would’t want to miss.

Right after that, on August 8, everyone’s favorite orange bandicoot is coming to Game Pass via the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. This remaster trilogy of the original three Crash Bandicoot games was first brought to to the PlayStation 4 back in 2017, and it’s finally heading to the Game Pass. This trilogy will let you relive three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Lastly, we have Mafia: Definitive Edition, which is a cinematic third-person shooter that tells the story of Tommy Angelo. This remake of the 2002 classic first arrived on September 2020, and it’s a must-play that takes you through the brutal world of organized crime in 1930s America.

In addition to the new ones joining the catalog, you can also enjoy the long-list of existing titles, which now includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as well. Also, don’t forget to link your Riot account to get a bunch of freebies in Valorant, including access to all current agents, day-one access to new agents, and a 20% match XP boost to Battle Pass and Event content.

Games leaving Game Pass in August

This month we have more titles leaving the Game Pass than the ones joining. Here’s the complete list:

Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)

