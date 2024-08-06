Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike gets bundled with Jackery’s Explorer 600 Plus power station for $1,299 low (Reg. $1,998)

Jackery has an ongoing joint venture with Heybike to get more people spending time outdoors by giving folks a means to get around (e-bike) along with a way to take the stress off power needs while out in the wilds. There’s no telling how long it may last but you can currently score a Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike bundled with the latest Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station for $1,299 shipped. This combination would usually run you $1,998 ($1,499 MSRP for Heybike, $499 MSRP for the power station), and even at their most discounted rates of $999 and $399 ($1,398), it still comes in just under $100 above the current price of this outdoorsy package, giving you a great opportunity to prepare for your next trip or day out of the house at an affordable rate.

Normally coming in more colorways, the Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike has two here to choose from, either Pumpkin Orange or Leather Black. It arrives sporting a 750W (peaking at $1,200W) rear hub motor paired with a removable 600Wh battery and supported by its five levels of pedal assistance. You’ll be cruising around town at 28 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge, with a throttle for pure electric action too. You can customize you’re riding through the pedal assistance or you can instead switch over to the 7-speed Shimano derailleur for manual pedaling and some cardio. There’s also added support for your ventures off the beaten path thanks to the 4-inch wide fat tires that ensure “superior traction, stability, and a smoother ride compared to conventional bikes.”

The e-bike’s frame quickly folds up in seconds for easier storage options and/or an easier time transporting it when not in use. There’s some other features here to enhance your experience like the hydraulic disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights with braking functionality, a shock-absorbing seat, as well as a smart LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

The Explorer 600 Plus is one of the latest additions to Jackery’s compact power stations, tailored for more personal usage while on camping trips, road trips, or just keeping essential devices charged through power outages. It has a 632Wh battery and can produce up to 800W of output power, with all the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting its settings. It boasts six output ports to cover your charging needs (two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port), with its two USB-C ports flexing fast-charging capabilities at 100W and 30W respectively.

You’ll be able to connect a solar input up to the maximum 200W that can recharge the unit in four hours time, while charging through the car port would take 7.5 hours and a standard wall outlet gets the job done in 1.6 hours. It even boasts the company’s ChargeShield 2.0 that not only gives it multi-surge protection, but also allows for AI variable-speed charging that optimizes power to suit battery conditions, temperature, and voltage for Emergency Super Charging Mode activation through the app that significantly reduces its recharging speed.

