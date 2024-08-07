Electric Bike Co. offers $343 in free gear with purchase of customized e-bike starting from $1,599

Electric Bike Company is offering a special summer bundle deal that gives you $343 in free add-on gear along with any custom e-bike purchase. While prices on e-bikes start as low as $1,599, there’s currently only one model that is starting at a discounted rate, the Model A Chopper e-bike at $1,999 shipped. While only seeing a $100 discount from its usual $2,099 price tag, it’s a rare occurrence to see any cash discounts on these quality e-bikes, with most of the past months’ sales only seeing small price drops in $100 increments. Where the real savings comes in here is on the free additional gear you get after customizing your e-bike – you’ll get a free anti-theft alarm (with remote), upgraded 3.5A super charger, and an upgraded tool kit (valued at $343) by using the coupon code BUNDLE at checkout, with the free gear being added to your cart automatically.

Arriving with a classic beach cruiser design, the Model A Chopper e-bike comes with added U-shaped handlebars, a comfortable seat with a backrest, and a suspension fork – on top of the usual features from the series. It is stocked with a 500W (750W peak) motor and a 14Ah battery, working together to provide speeds up to 20 MPH (which can be reprogrammed to 28 MPH) and a 60-mile travel range on a single charge. There are five levels of pedal assistance here to assist the rider, with a choice between a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor. Other add-on accessories and features include puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips, a rear cargo rack, a waterproof wiring system, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port.

But keep in mind that to benefit from the bundle deal the e-bike needs to be customized outside its stock options – which you can completely do from scratch using the company’s customizer page here. Prices can vary depending on your choices of changes/upgrades, but you’ll have a fully comprehensive guide to go by, showing you free options and priced upgrades alike.

And you’re still not satisfied and want more EV options, there’s plenty to choose from at the moment – though some will be ending in the coming days, like Rad Power’s sale that ends August 8, or Lectric’s sale that just increased prices for this week, but will be continuing through August 22. There’s also the extended savings on Velotric’s Apple Find My e-bikes that will continue for an unknown timeframe, or how about bundling a Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike with Jackery’s latest Explorer 600 Plus power station in time for your end-of-summer camping trips? If you instead have a pedal bike, you can learn about the CLIP e-bike conversion kit in our hands-on review that clamps right on to add e-bike functionality while retaining your bike’s manual abilities too. You’ll find all these and more collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Electric Bike Co. Model A e-bike:

The Model A is the best-balanced bike with a center of gravity along the cross bar and battery on the bottom bar. It’s one of our lightest bikes; easy to carry and very stylish among young adults. The rear rack provides the ability to carry cargo and fits any Basil MIK accessory. Has the ability to carry extra cargo due to a modified head set so that the basket is attached to the frame and to ensure the riders steering is never compromised. Awarded top rated E-Cruiser in USA by Electric Bike Report.

