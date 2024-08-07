Score an official Apple Watch Sport Band today with a huge 59% price drop, now $20

Okay it’s not going to be for everyone but if you can see yourself adding a lucky green official Apple Watch Sport Band to your collection at any point you might as well do it while it’s down at $19.99 via Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This is an official Apple Sport Band offering that typically carries a $49 list price directly from Apple and Amazon with a deep 59% price drop today. The model on sale is only compatible with the 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models and ships with a full 1-year Apple warranty. 

As of right now., this is the lowest price we can for an official Apple Sport Band. You’re going to need to appreciate the green colorway and have an Apple Watch size that fits, but it is a great deal nonetheless. Perhaps even just for something to match your vibrantly colored workout apparel or as a beater to strap on when you’re gardening or any other time you don’t want to get the nicer, more fashionable bands dirty or damaged. 

Speaking of which, if you’re looking to instead elevate your wearable with something more premium and classic, dive into some of the deals and our favorites down below instead:

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

  • Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingy soft
  • The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin
  • An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit
  • Regular Bands fits 130-200mm wrists and are compatible with 38mm, 40mm and 41mm Apple Watch Models

