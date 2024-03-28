Tested: WITHit’s competitively-priced titanium Apple Watch band with innovative link system

WITHit, a brand that’s new around these here parts, creates a wide range of Apple watch bands, straps, and more. But it was its metal – stainless steel and titanium – models that caught my eye a few weeks ago. Despite the inherent price tag titanium fetches in this product category (or any one for that matter), many of them looked fantastic to my eyes and, in many cases, undercut the prices on some of my favorite options out there. So, naturally, I decided to reach out and give them a run for their money and share my thoughts with the 9to5Toys crowd. Head below for my hands-on review of the WITHit Titanium Band for Apple Watch.

Hands-on with the WITHit Titanium Band for Apple Watch

Today we are focused in on the WITHit Titanium Band for Apple Watch, as this is the model I have had a chance to test out over the past few weeks, but I also encourage you to scope out some of the brands more affordable steel models as well.

The WITHit Titanium Band is geared towards Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 users with a matching grade 2 titanium build. Said to come in at “30% stronger and 45% lighter than stainless steel,” it also includes hypoallergenic properties and a diamond-like Carbon (DLC) protective coating to resist wear and tear.

WITHit’s metal band here features an innovative size adjustment system (more on this below) and is available for purchase at $145.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Grade 2 Titanium with DLC protective coating

Titanium finish and hypoallergenic

Easily removable links

Compatible with 42/44/45mm/Ultra/Ultra 2 Apple Watches

9to5Toys’ Take:

First up is the overall build quality here. I guess in some ways grade 2 titanium is grade 2 titanium, and this is indeed that. So we are all good on that front. It feels like titanium, is priced accordingly, and definitely looks the part when it comes to resting up against Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2. The finish here, which features a DLC protective coating that is said to enhance “daily wear resistance and acts as a formidable shield against scratches,” is sort of half matte half shiny vibe. It goes well with the Ultra, but isn’t quite as blingy and eye catching as something you might find on a luxury timepiece.

That being said, it really comes to the shape, clasp, and other details of the design. The WITHit Titanium Band for Apple Watch features a flush, sort of double butterfly-style clasp along the bottom – it doesn’t completely come part into two pieces but rather sort of unfolds (as seen in the imagery) and then snaps together with a titanium connection link that’s roughly the same size as the main links through the length of the band. It looks clean and works well.

On that note, let’s talk about the clasp’s release system. It features a two-button release system that holds well and comes apart about as easily as it snaps together. I, for one, can always appreciate these dual button release systems – you have to be very deliberate to release the clasp here, pushing both of the small buttons on either side in to do so. This means it is very unlikely it will accidentally come apart with normal use, preventing your precious Apple Watch from sliding off, getting lost, or bouncing off the concrete below.

One of the real highlights here, is the removable link system. As anyone who has used a metal bracelet like this before will know, whether it be for Apple Watch or a traditional timepiece, you’ll, in many cases, need to remove one or more of the links in the band to get the right fit. With most of the brands we have featured around here, as well as many of the options you’ll find in the luxury watch world, you’ll need to use a small pin-like tool (sometimes included, sometimes not) to free the excess links from the bracelet to match your wrist size. But WITHit has a waaaaay better system than that in place.

On the inside of the band, select links along the bottom, near the clasp, have small and subtle arrows to indicate they can be removed. But there’s no tools needed here at all. You simple pop out the indicated piece of the link you want to remove, twist, and slide it out. After that you simply reconnect the band in the same way you just adjusted it, and you’re ready to go. It is a brilliantly simple system. Frankly, every metal bracelet maker should take a long look at this and implement at least something like it.

Okay so the price – this is clearly going to be a pain point for potential customers at $145. Having said that, just about all proper titanium bracelet-style bands like this are at least roughly in the same range. If you want the real thing, then you’re going to have to fork out the cash for it. And if you want to get super close, go with stainless steel instead – it is almost always more affordable, but it’s not nearly as scratch resistant and lightweight in my experience.

WITHit is delivering a compelling option here, that’s for sure. And while I’m not sure it’s quite as high-end or well made as something like the SANDMARC grade 2 and grade 4 titanium models we reviewed previously, they are also the best-of-the-best benchmark in this category for me (as you know), not to mention being even more expensive – between $55 and $185 more expensive to be exact. Thus far, in my journey with Apple Watch Ultra-ready metal bracelets, and more specifically titanium, WITHit’s solution is delivering notable value and an easily recommendable product in this price range. Folks willing to spend even more might want to look elsewhere, but I’m having a hard time coming up with any real, tangible complaints for the WITHit Titanium Band for Apple Watch.

Just make sure you also check out the WITHit Stainless Steel Bar Link Band for Apple Watch – it comes in at a far more less pricey $30 price tag and features a sweet, almost retro-modern sort of look, somewhat similar to Apple’s $349 Link Bracelet.

