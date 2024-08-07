Ring’s wireless smart Stick up Cam drops back to its best price today at $55 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon has now price matched Best Buy Deals of the Day to offer a sizable price drop on the latest wireless Ring Stick Up Cam Battery. Regularly $100, you can now score one in the black or white colorway for $54.99 shipped. This is a deep 45% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Outside of some more pricey bundle offers and a couple YMMV/targeted deals, this is matching lowest we have tracked at $5 under our previous spring mentions. Today’s deal is also landing on the wired model if you favor hardwired installation over having to charge up – the Battery model doesn’t need to be anywhere near an outlet.

You’re looking at a versatile smart camera that can be used both indoors and out – it features a weatherproof build and includes a stand for flat surfaces and wall mounting (the ceiling option is sold separately though).

From there, you’ll be able to “see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device.” It can be paired up with Alexa gear for voice command action and provides color night vision, two-way talk action, and motions alerts. There are also customizable privacy zones to ensure it’s only keeping an eye on what you want it to.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery features:

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket. Add-on the Mount for Stick Up Cam (sold separately) for ceiling mount.

Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Stick Up Cams to the Ring app.

