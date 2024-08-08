Upgrade to a Nespresso Vertuo Deluxe espresso and coffee machine at $100 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is now offering the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi at $99.95 shipped. Regularly $149, you’re saving nearly $50 here and landing the lowest price we can find. This deal comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, a price we haven’t seen since the holidays last year – only once have we tracked this one down this low this year at Amazon. We have seen fleeting price drops for less on some of the wild color standard models, but this one delivers a more premium look and brewing experience with a solid deal landing on par with just about every deal we have tracked this year at any retailer.

As I have said previously, these Nespresso machines won me over after finally deciding to give them a go. Once extremely skeptical of the up-charge over traditional K-Cup machines, as soon as I got a taste of the coffee I was sold. It’s about as close to the artisan coffee shop as I have tasted anywhere without spending hundreds (or quite possibly much more than that) on an automatic espresso machine, never mind the pricey beans you’ll need to get there taking that route.

On top of that, the Nespresso machines are extremely easy to use – pop the pod in and push go, that’s it. And the whole thing only takes about 30 seconds to heat up. Frankly, it tastes, at least to me, much better than it ought to.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe features:

Vertuo Pop plus offers a variety of coffee formats in 5 sizes, including 5, 8, 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. Sleek Vertuo design with 37 fl. oz. removable side water tank placement for easy access to fit tiny spaces. One-touch coffee system, 30 second heat up time, automatic used coffee pod ejection and adjustable drip tray for shorter cups.

