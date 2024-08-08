Today’s best iOS app price drops: Little Big Workshop, True Skate, Up Slide Down, more

Your App Store price drops for Thursday morning are now ready to go down below. On your way down, scope out the all-time low we are now tracking on Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro as well as the best prices yet on Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro/Max MagSafe Clear Cases and this absolute monster of an M4 iPad Pro configuration at $385 off. As for the apps, highlights include Little Big Workshop, True Skate, Up Slide Down, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Up Slide Down: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Little Big Workshop: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher: $11 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Spinny Monster: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: World of Juice: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bouncy Flip: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Battery Health: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadow Quest Adventure RPG: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BOKURA: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $3.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Camera Lucida AR Drawing: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ToneStack PRO Guitar Amps: $2.50 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Logic Circuit Simulator: $10 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $30 (Reg. $50)

More on Little Big Workshop:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

