Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM now starts at $1,599, or 1TB model at $1,699 low (Up to $300 off)

With the new M4 MacBook Pros slated to land this fall, we are now seeing a fantastic price drops on the current M3 models that will remain a compelling option well into the future if you ask me. After seeing a new low land on the entry-level 14-inch model with 8GB of RAM at $1,299 yesterday, Amazon has now dropped the price on the elevated variant with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD down to $1,699 shipped in both colorways. This is a regularly $1,999 machine that is now seeing  straight up $300 price drop to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.  This deal is also matched at Best Buy as part of its weekend Apple sale event

For further comparison, the only other option we can find for less to land an M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM is this B&H listing that has this model with a 512GB internal SSD down at $1,599 from the usual $1,799. While this is only a $200 price drop on a machine with the half the storage, it is still a notable option to save another $100 for folks that seriously favor the RAM over the storage capacity. 

Either way, and as expected at this time of year, we are looking at the best price drops across Apple’s latest lineup of MacBooks, and that includes both the Pro models and the latest M3 MacBook Air that isn’t slated for a refresh until mid 2025. 

If you’re looking to score a brand new Pro at full price, and we wouldn’t blame you for wanting the best-of-the-best, you’ll want to hold off for a couple months for the new M4 machines. Otherwise, the deals are seriously flying right now and you can check out some particularly notable offers highlighted below:

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as part of macOS Sequoia this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. 

