Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $1,299 (Reg. $1,599)

Update: If you’re looking for a monster of a MacBook Pro, Best Buy Plus members can score the 16-inch M3 Pro Max MacBook Pro with 48GB of RAM and a 40-Core GPU at $2,999 shipped – that’s $1,000 off the list price and the lowest we can find. This is a regularly $3,999 machine that is on sale or $3,499 at Amazon.

The MacBook deals are getting serious now with the lowest price we have tracked on the new M3 MacBook Air still live alongside huge price drops on high-end MacBook Pros. But Amazon just served up an on-page coupon on Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet. Regularly $1,599, you can now land the 14-inch Space Gray model down at $1,299 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. We did see this model fall to $1,399 a few times this year, but with today’s fresh new $99 coupon, we are looking at a new all-time low and the most affordable point of entry into the M3 MacBook Pro lineup to date. The 16GB models are also now on sale at up to $300 off with deals from $1,599.

It should be said that you can land the 13-inch MacBook Air as low as $850 with the same 8GB of RAM and even the model with 16GB of RAM is now coming in at $50 under the price of today’s Pro model – both of these options are at the lowest prices we have tracked.

Having said that, there is a MacBook Pro for a reason and it does deliver a more premium experience several areas. One of which is the pro-grade Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1000 nits of sustained brightness for HDR content and up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content. That’s on top of the pro reference modes for “doing your best work on the go.” It also features longer battery life at up to 22 hours and expanded I/O connectivity with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, a SDXC card reader, and the same headphone jack and MagSafe power connector.

While the MacBook Airs, especially at prices like we have right now and considering it is a newer machine that isn’t set for an upgrade this fall, are wonderful machines, if you had your heart set on a pro MacBook, today’s deal delivers one of the best chances to get in at the lowest possible price we have tracked to date. And despite the MacBook Pro lineup being slated for an M4 refresh, this model will remain Apple Intelligence and upcoming macOS update ready for years to come.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting a brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English, as part of macOS Sequoia this fall. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration.

