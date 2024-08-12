Satechi’s Trio wireless magnetic charging pad sees deep 40% flash sale for today only at $72

We love us some Satechi around here, and while it might not be one of its latest and greatest, the brand is offering spacial flash sale for today only on its Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad. Regularly $120, you can use code TRIO40 for today only to drop your total down to $72 shipped. That’s a straight up 40% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and a solid chance to score one of the brand’s lauded chargers for well below the asking price. 

This is not one of the brand’s new Qi2 chargers that delivers the max 15W of juice to iPhone, but the 3-in-1 version of that model fetches $130. You can land the 2-in-1 variant for just $8 more than today’s special flash sale price, but that one can’t handle your Apple Watch. 

The Trio Wireless Charger lands on your end table, nightstand, desk, or otherwise with a flat design, as opposed to the upright, heads-up form-factor on the models mentioned above. It features a 7.5W magnetic pad for iPhone, a spot specifically for AirPods and the like, as well as a pop-out, built-in Apple Watch charger to juice everything up at the same time – this one supports Apple Watch in Nightstand mode.

It comes with a 40-inch USB-C charging cable and a 33W PD GaN wall charger to plug the unit in as well. 

Dive into more of today’s charging gear deals while you’re at it:

Satechi Trio Wireless Charger features:

The Satechi Trio Wireless Charger With Magnetic Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at the same time.

