Leaks won’t catch you off guard with this meross HomeKit sensor at $20 low (Reg. $37)

Head over to Amazon to currently find the official meross storefront offering its HomeKit Smart Water Leak Detector for $19.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you aren’t a Prime member, check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. These individually sell for $37, with today’s offer taking a notable $17 off. Quick math tells us that 46% of savings are now up for grabs. While we are still seeing a 3-pack of these down at $16 each, not everyone needs three of these. Until now the best offer we’ve tracked for just one of these has been $25. Learn more about the features down below.

Leaks can happen, and with a sensor like this, you can rest easy knowing that you’ll be promptly notified if anything goes sideways. It works with HomeKit, making it a solid pick for folks that prefer the Apple ecosystem. Using the Home app, you’ll even be able to set up automations if a leak is ever detected, allowing you to toggle power, trigger an alarm, and the list goes on. An included CR123A battery is said to last 18+ months, and can easily be swapped out when the time comes.

Keep the HomeKit upgrades coming when you peruse these Philips Hue deals from $12. One highlight is the Hue Go Smart Portable Table Lamp at $50 off, but there’s plenty of other options to consider in today’s Woot sale, too. And don’t forget that you can still cash in on Govee’s Matter-enabled 16.4-foot Neon Rope Light 2 at $60.

meross HomeKit Smart Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!