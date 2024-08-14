Anker delivers its latest 2-in-1 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging stand down at $40 today

Outside of a short-lived, first-time price drop back in early July, we are now tracking the best price yet on Anker’s new MagGo 2-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe charging stand. Now one of the most affordable options in its category on the market to deliver Qi2 15W max power to iPhone, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is serving up an on-page coupon that knocks the total down to $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off and the lowest we have seen outside of a quick dip to $37 previously.

Some folks just must have the hardcore or more high-end MagSafe charging and solutions and we get it. They sometimes feature more premium builds and interesting designs, but in many cases are just much of the same as we see from the trusted budget-friendly brands like Anker.

Its latest MagGo 2-in-1 enters to save you cash and, especially at today’s price, deliver the max 15W of power output to your iPhone at an extremely affordable price tag, all things considered.

You’ll need to step up to the 3-in-1 model – currently on sale for $72 – to get the same treatment that can also accomodate your Apple Watch, but the model we are featuring on sale here today will neatly house and charge your iPhone via the floating MagSafe pad and juice up a pair of AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds on the base for nearly half the price.

Anker 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Station features:

Concurrent Dual-Device Powering: The Anker Wireless Charging Stand is ingeniously crafted to energize iPhone 14 and AirPods compatible devices concurrently. The magnetic stand diligently charges your phone, while the lower charging base wirelessly powers your AirPods encased in a charging case.

Adaptable Charging and Viewing: This wireless charger is designed to respect your charging style, allowing both vertical and horizontal phone positioning. It also offers a customizable viewing angle up to 40°, making it ideal for video streaming or keeping an eye on incoming notifications.

Effective and Safe Powering: Enjoy a seamless charging experience for your iPhone 13 compatible devices, facilitated by a sturdy magnetic connection for effortless alignment. This ensures an uninterrupted and secure charging journey.

