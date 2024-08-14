Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge back to $450 Amazon low at $100 off and $349 less than Pixel 9

While we are fresh off the exciting new Google Pixel 9 launch from yesterday with big-time pre-order deals and Amazon gift card offers at the ready, but we did also just spot the return of all-time low pricing on the unlocked 2024 Motorola Edge. A far more affordable handset than anything Google revealed yesterday, you can now land one on Amazon for $449.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $550 price tag, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is also, just for comparison sake, $349 under the price of the base model Google Pixel 9 and drastically less pricey than the new Pixel 9 Fold.

As we detailed over at 9to5Google, the new 2024 edition of the Motorola Edge debuted in the US just a few months ago at $549. It comes loaded with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip alongside 8GB of RAM and a 256GB storage capacity.

Everything centers around the wrapped, namesake 144Hz 6.6-inch pOLED display alongside a low-light 50MP camera and 68W TurboPower charging – Motorola says you can get “power for the day in just 15 minutes of charging.”

Get a complete breakdown of the feature set over at 9to5Google.

But if you prefer to sidestep the more affordable Edge device on sale here today at $100 off, scope out all of the pre-order deals on the new Pixel 9 gear below:

Motorola Edge 2024 features:

Advanced low-light 50MP camera. Easily capture sharp and bright photos at night with Ultra Pixel technology, Google Auto Enhance, and more.

Ultrafast 68W TurboPower charging. Get power for the day in just 15 minutes of charging.¹

Beautifully designed, fully protected. Enjoy the premium look and feel of a symmetrically curved design, vegan leather, and IP68 water protection.²

One-touch access to anything. Go right to your favorite app—or an app function—just by pressing the Quick Button on the side of the phone.

Worry-free storage and fast performance. Hold up to 256GB³ of photos and videos, and feel the speed of a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

