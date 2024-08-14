Motorola’s unlocked 2024 Edge back to $450 Amazon low at $100 off and $349 less than Pixel 9

While we are fresh off the exciting new Google Pixel 9 launch from yesterday with big-time pre-order deals and Amazon gift card offers at the ready, but we did also just spot the return of all-time low pricing on the unlocked 2024 Motorola Edge. A far more affordable handset than anything Google revealed yesterday, you can now land one on Amazon for $449.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $550 price tag, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is also, just for comparison sake, $349 under the price of the base model Google Pixel 9 and drastically less pricey than the new Pixel 9 Fold.
As we detailed over at 9to5Google, the new 2024 edition of the Motorola Edge debuted in the US just a few months ago at $549. It comes loaded with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip alongside 8GB of RAM and a 256GB storage capacity.
Everything centers around the wrapped, namesake 144Hz 6.6-inch pOLED display alongside a low-light 50MP camera and 68W TurboPower charging – Motorola says you can get “power for the day in just 15 minutes of charging.”
Get a complete breakdown of the feature set over at 9to5Google.
But if you prefer to sidestep the more affordable Edge device on sale here today at $100 off, scope out all of the pre-order deals on the new Pixel 9 gear below:
- Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders
- Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached
- Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349
- Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold
Motorola Edge 2024 features:
- Advanced low-light 50MP camera. Easily capture sharp and bright photos at night with Ultra Pixel technology, Google Auto Enhance, and more.
- Ultrafast 68W TurboPower charging. Get power for the day in just 15 minutes of charging.¹
- Beautifully designed, fully protected. Enjoy the premium look and feel of a symmetrically curved design, vegan leather, and IP68 water protection.²
- One-touch access to anything. Go right to your favorite app—or an app function—just by pressing the Quick Button on the side of the phone.
- Worry-free storage and fast performance. Hold up to 256GB³ of photos and videos, and feel the speed of a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!