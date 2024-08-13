Google’s new AI-powered Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Just after seeing the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices go up for preorder with savings across the board on trade-ins, with store credits, and more, the new Google Pixel Watch 3 arrived and now, so has the new Pixel Buds Pro 2. While there are no straight up cash savings here, Google is offering $30 store credits with purchases of its latest AI-powered earbuds. 

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the latest and greatest from Mountain View with more powerful active noise cancellation tech alongside a bevy of AI integrations at the ready. They come powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip with up to 8 hours of battery life while using the ANC features (30 hours without it) and support wireless charging. 

The latest in-ear release carries a $229 list price and comes in your choice of four colorways, Porcelain, the darker Hazel option, a vibrant Wintergreen, and the Bright Peony Pink. 

Again there are no direct preorder sale prices here, but you can scoop up a set right now at $229 and land a $30 Google Store credit at the same time. 

After you have secured your set, you can learn all about the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 over at 9to5Google. We have boots on the ground in Mountain View right now and you can a real-world look at the new buds in action alongside a complete breakdown of what they deliver on the AI front right here

