OtterBox debuts ultra-protective new Pixel 9 cases and Thin Flex cover for Pixel 9 Pro Fold

After seeing case collections from Spigen, Dbrand, the new MagSafe-ready Moment Camera Case, and more, today we are scoping out the new Pixel 9 models from OtterBox. The brand has been a staple around here (and elsewhere) for years, delivering some of the more popular ultra-protective cases for smartphones from all brands as well as more casual options, and this year it is ready to do the same for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL users alongside the Thin Flex Series for Google’s latest foldable handset. Head below for more details.

New Google Pixel 9 cases from OtterBox

The Pixel 9 Otterbox cases come in three flavors for the standard models, including the “ultra-tough” Defender Series, the thinner and more casual Commuter Series, and the sleek Symmetry Series that also includes some clear options to let your device shine through.

On the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold side of things, there is just one model as of right now known as the Thin Flex Series. OtterBox says it stays out of the way of the devices foldable hinge and functionality while safeguarding it from bumps and bruises. It comes in a black and the Red Clay option you see pictured in this post – it is made with “more than 50% recycled plastic.”

While the current 25% (not so) sitewide OtterBox sale does not apply to the new Google Pixel 9 cases, you can “save 10% when you buy a case + screen protector or power product.”

Let’s take a look at each model’s price and main features:

Defender Series $64.95 The original, ultra-tough phone case designed to protect your device from serious drops, scrapes, and bumps. With its multi-layer construction, this rugged case is built to handle whatever life throws your way, offering superior defense for those who work hard and play hard. Available for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL



Commuter Series $39.95 A slim phone case designed to safeguard your device from drops and bumps. Featuring wireless charging compatibility, the Commuter Series is built to withstand the daily grind and keep up with your active lifestyle. Available for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL



Symmetry Series $49.95 Sleek and protective case that lets your style shine through while keeping your device safe. It ensures all your phone’s buttons, features, and functions work flawlessly, and is easy to install or remove whenever you want to refresh your look. Available for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL



Thin Flex Series $59.95 This case snaps onto your phone in an instant and stays on to guard against drops, scratches and scrapes. Whether open or closed, Thin Flex Series stays out of the way of every phone feature. Available for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.



