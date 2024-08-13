New Spigen magnetic, clear, more Pixel 9/Pro and Fold cases now live with launch deals from $15

Spigen is one of our favorite budget-friendly smartphone case makers out there and its new Pixel 9 collection has arrived in full force. Alongside a host of its staple form-factors and designs, it is also delivering the Enzo aramid model this year as well as a host of options for Google’s new foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The cases this year start at $16 Prime shipped but many of them are now seeing launch deals to deliver cases as low as $15 a pop. Head below for more details.

New Pixel 9 cases from Spigen start from $15

While its Samsung cases can actually a higher price tag that the iPhone counterparts each year, the new Google Pixel 9 cases are landing at quite affordable price tags. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold models are naturally more pricey, but with models kicking off at just $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in order cover $35 this year, there’s plenty of affordable coverage to keep your new Pixel device safe in the early days.

We have picked out a few of our favorite options in the collection down below. Just note, the listed prices you see here don’t account for the on-page coupons you’ll find at Amazon that will deliver additional savings. Prices start from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Metal Ring MagFit $22

Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability

Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Built-in metal Ring for MagFit Technology

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear $16

Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging and Battery Share

Spigen Liquid Air $16

Made from TPU for durability

Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Matte textured design for a non-slip grip

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging

Spigen Enzo Aramid $35

Rigid outer shell with a carbon finish and lined with a soft suede interior

Diamond-cut anodized hardware for a durable non-corrosive finish

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging

Pixel 9 Pro XL Case Compatible with Pixel 9 Pro XL

Spigen Slim Armor Pro fold $70

Certified Made for Google for quality craftsmanship and durability

Drop Protection via Air Cushion Technology

Smoothing hinge coverage via Semi-Auto Sliding Tech

Multi-layered protection via PC, TPU, and Extreme Protection Tech

Compatible with wireless charging

You’ll find loads more design on the Spigen Google Pixel 9 case collection via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, many of which with on-page coupons to deliver even lower prices during the launch period.

