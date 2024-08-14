Samsung’s latest Freestyle smart portable projector with Xbox Game Pass returns to $598 low (Reg. $798)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Freestyle 2023 Smart Portable Projector for $597.99 shipped. Normally fetching $798 most days, it’s seen a handful of discounts in 2024 – with some repeating today’s same 25% markdown and others keeping between $643 and $698. You can score it today for a solid $200 off its going rate, getting the all-time lowest price we have tracked – which matches its Black Friday and Christmas 2023 rates too.

You’ll be enjoying up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment with Samsung’s second-generation Freestyle portable smart projector. The main difference between this newer model and its predecessor is the addition of the company’s built-in Gaming Hub, allowing you direct access to Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce, and Amazon Luna, as well as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO – all without needing an extra streamer.

It delivers a far more immersive 360-degree audio too, which you can even expand further through connections to a Bluetooth speaker, a Samsung sound tower, or a soundbar. It features auto leveling, auto focus, and auto keystone tech for faster setup no matter where you may be – plus, its 3-hour battery life ensures you can get through one or two movies and/or some TV binging without concern.

If you are looking for longer viewing times – especially for those outdoor movie nights – consider getting a smaller power station as a solution, like Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank/station that just fell lower in price the other day. There’s also some slightly bigger options that serve more versatile needs for the ever-roaming folks among you in Anker’s 768Wh SOLIX C800 Plus power station at a new all-time low of $449 (it conveniently has two stowable lights to see what you’re doing in the dark). Jackery’s 1,264Wh Explorer 1000 Plus makes a good companion too, featuring fast-charging capabilities for last-minute plans – getting it recharged in just 100 minutes before you need to use it. You’ll find these and more options collected together in our Green Deals hub.

SAMSUNG Freestyle 2023 Smart Portable Projector features:

POINT & PLAY: Pick a spot, place it, tilt it and watch content come to life with the smart theater that makes it simple; The cradle stand gives you floor-to-ceiling flexibility with a rotation of 180 degrees – always giving you the best view*

EASY SET UP: Let The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub do the work with its Auto Leveling, Auto Focus and Auto Keystone technology that adjusts your picture for the best view possible; No fussing with settings—just sit back and enjoy the show**

SMART ENTERTAINMENT: Access everything; All your apps, workouts, recipes and shows in one portable smart theater*; It’s got your content covered with the streaming services you love***

GAMING HUB: Where gaming comes together bringing the best of console games, streaming games and more; With easier access to your favorite games, standalone apps & accessories, start playing faster and get recommendations for other games****

360 SOUND: Immersive sounds with 360-degree audio from The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub; High quality speakers ensure an earful; Bring the noise even more when you connect a Bluetooth speaker, Samsung Sound Tower or Soundbar

EXTERNAL BATTERY COMPATIBLE: Pair The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub with your personal portable battery*****; Connect a USB-C type compatible battery for instant use and charge it with a C-type charger for indoor or outdoor use

SCALE & MOVE SCREEN: No need to move your image around; When wall or surface isn’t quite right, this smart theater-to-go makes it easy to shrink down the image, move it around and project from 100 to 30 inches; Your picture will always stay level

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!