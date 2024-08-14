Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus 1,264Wh LiFePO4 power station with fast-charging capabilities hits $849 (Save $350)

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Jackery is offering its Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station for $849 shipped. We’ve only seen six discounts on this particular model since 2024 began, with discounts averaging one every one to two months – first to $949 in January and February before going further to $899 in March. For the last four months it seems to have settled $200 under its MSRP, with a few repeating falls to $849 and one short-lived $839 low appearance last month. You’re looking at the second-lowest price coming in today, giving you a $350 markdown and landing it just $10 above the all-time lowest we’ve seen it go.

The Explorer 1000 Plus is a great addition to households who often deal with sudden backup power needs, as you can plug it right into a wall outlet and have its 1,264Wh LiFePO4 battery recharged in just 100 minutes thanks to its fast-charging capabilities (in response to storm warnings or sudden last-minute trip plans, for example). When connected to a max 800W solar input it can recharge in up to two hours, with smart controls via the companion app and eight output ports – three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. It delivers 2,000W of output power normally, peaking at 4,000W, so appliances and devices alike can be temporarily powered when needed.

There are also some discounted bundle options to consider with this unit too, with the power station coming along with two of Jackery’s new SolarSaga 100W (200W total) Prime Solar Panels for $1,119, down from $1,399. You’ll get the bracket kit with this bundle too, allowing you to mount the redesigned panels on balconies, walls, or even vehicles for on-the-go charging. You can also get the power station with two regular 100W solar panels and an expansion battery pack that doubles its capacity to 2,528Wh – all for $1,749, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon.

For a more personal-focused, everyday power solutions, Anker’s 5-pound PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank/station just dropped down further in price and makes an excellent carry-along companion. For major home backup needs, Wellbots is still offering the best deal we’ve seen to date on Anker’s SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery for a combined 7,680Wh capacity – all at $2,199 off! There’s also two sales that will be ending tomorrow – one from EcoFlow and the other from ALLPOWERS – that are taking up to $2,799 off power stations and bundles. You’ll find all these and more collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station features:

1.25kWh – 5kWh Flexible Expansion: With a massive 1,264Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus supports up to 3 add-on battery packs at a time, expanding from 1.25kWh to a mighty 5kWh, ensuring 1-3 days of home backup power. With endless power possibilities, this powerhouse is the ideal solution for off-grid living, road trips, photography, and a variety of outdoor activities.

Industry-leading Sustainability: Setting new standards for sustainability, the Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator is the first in the industry to be verified by TÜV SÜD. Embrace renewable solar energy, that leaves no fumes, emissions, or noise behind. With zero maintenance required, it’s your gateway to greener living and a reduced carbon footprint, whilst actively contributing to the Earth’s protection.

Versatile & Fast Charging: Unleash your exploration with the Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator’s rapid charging capabilities. Fully charged in just 100 minutes from a wall outlet, this power station keeps you going exceptionally further and longer. When off-grid, harness the sun’s energy and achieve a full recharge in only 2 hours when connecting up to 4*SolarSaga 200W Solar Panels, reducing your grid reliance and helping you achieve energy independence.

Long-lasting Reliability: Count on enduring safety and durability, with advanced LiFePO4 battery cells, lasting up to 10 years – providing 4,000 charge cycles. The reliable battery management system (BMS) provides multiple layers of protection for worry-free adventures whenever you like. The ultra-long standby mode is activated, significantly reducing power consumption, and extending battery life.

EPS：Emergency Power Supply. It takes just 0.02s to auto-switch to battery power when the grid goes down, providing you with a seamless transition and continuous power.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!