Anker SOLIX F2000 bundle offers 4,096Wh capacity, 400W panel, and free EverFrost cooler at $2,699 low ($5,196 value)

Anker has its Fan Fest Mega Sale going through August 25 that is offering up to 50% discounts on a collection of power stations, bundles, and accessories. Those of you who are registered members (with sign-ups being free and taking seconds) will be able to benefit from the five bonus deals at the bottom of this landing page that are offering some truly massive packages and/or discounts, but only for a few days more! A notable inclusion here that is perfect for any regular campers and nomadic spirits is the SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station that is bundled with an expansion battery and a 400W solar panel for $2,699 shipped – plus, along with your purchase you’ll be getting an EverFrost 40 Portable Electric Cooler for free (valued at $849). Normally this bundle would run you $4,347 (without the cooler), but you’re looking at a massive $1,648 markdown that drops it lower than ever before, and with the cooler’s price thrown in, you’re looking at a massive $2,497 in savings too.

Normally boasting a 2,048Wh capacity, the SOLIX F2000 with this bundle will deliver a doubled 4,096Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity and 2,400W of power output. It’s able to recharge from 0 to 80% in up to 1.4 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet, and as quick as 2.5 hours when utilizing its full 1,000W solar input maximum (with the 400W panel you’re looking at around five to six hours to recharge). It features a power saving mode paired with smart AC ports that allow the station to enter energy conservation mode that extends its lifespan and prevents power waste. It also offers 12 output ports to cover all your power needs: four AC ports, three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, two car ports, and an exclusive RV port.

With the included EverFrost 43L battery-powered cooler you’ll be able to keep food and drinks cold and crisp for up to 35 hours (and you’ll never need ice to do it). It has a 299Wh personal capacity with a 100W solar input for solar charging too, as well as two USB-A ports and a USB-C port so it can double as a device charger when the above power station isn’t available.

Longest-lasting 10-year lifespan with Anker’s Proprietary InfiniPower™ Technology.

Double power capacity to 4096Wh by adding the Expansion Battery.

Adjustable kickstand of the 531 Solar Panel for optimal solar power.

The harshest weather withstands with IP67 waterproof protection of the Solar Panel.

Power up to 12 devices at once with 2400W across 12 ports.

Smart App Energy Control for key portable power station information.

Enjoy a 5-year full-device warranty for a worry-free experience.

