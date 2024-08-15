Double your DELTA Pro setup to 7.2kWh with an extra smart battery at $1,399 low (50% off, today only

It’s the final day of EcoFlow’s home backup sale that is taking up to $2,799 off power stations, bundles, and accessories – and of course the company kicks off the end by starting the day with a new 24-hour flash sale on its DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery for $1,399 shipped. Normally going for $2,799 most days, it spent the first five months of 2024 repeating the same discount to $1,599, which dropped a little more in July to $1,499 before falling further to the new $1,399 low. Today we’re getting the lowest rate we’ve tracked once more as a massive 50% markdown, giving you a second chance at the best opportunity to double up your DELTA Pro’s capacity for your backup power needs.

The DELTA Pro smart extra battery arrives to expand your DELTA Pro power station with an additional 3,600Wh of battery for a combined 7,200Wh capacity to cover off-grid camping trips, small business needs (like food truck appliances) and powering necessities during blackouts. Keep in mind that if you’re looking for full home backup support here you’ll have to either already have a few more DELTA Pro stations and batteries (as well as the needed transfer switch and power cord) to link together up to the 25kWh maximum or invest in one of EcoFlow’s larger backup units. It benefits from all the same charging methods as its power station counterpart, including the 6,500W MultiCharge, with the two units charging/discharging in unison once connected together. There’s a bright LCD screen for quick performance readouts at a glance or you can monitor and control everything from your personal devices through the EcoFlow app.

You can view the sale in its entirety here, or if you prefer another brand altogether, you’ll also find ALLPOWERS’ sale ending tonight alongside this one, as well as Bluetti’s sale that is running through August 22. And for those of you seeking the larger home backup solutions, you can also check out the 50% markdown on Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X power station that makes a great companion during family RV trips. You find these and more all curated together in our Green Deals hub, alongside EVs, electric tools, smart outdoor devices, ENERGY STAR certified appliances, and more.

DELTA Pro Smart Extra Battery features:

Expandable capacity – Increase the capacity of DELTA Pro with an extra 3600Wh.

Triple power at up to 30% lower cost – 3-10kWh expandable capacity to fit your energy storage needs. Add up to two DELTA Pro Extra Batteries to gain a capacity of 10.8kWh. And it’s up to 30% more affordable than a power station of the same capacity.

10-year lifespan with an LFP battery – Get 10 years of daily use until it hits 80% of its original capacity. Embrace the 3000+ charging cycles enabled by the LFP battery chemistry.

Easy to use – Plug-and-play without setup. And use the EcoFlow app to monitor and control the DELTA Pro Extra Battery.

5-Year Full Warranty – With one of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry, we go the extra mile to give you peace of mind.

