ALLPOWERS’ latest flash sale brings its R1500 LiFePO4 power station back to $499 (Save $400), more from $79

ALLPOWERS has launched a new flash sale direct from its site through August 15 that is taking up to $1,400 off a selection of power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories. During this sale, you’ll have the chance to once again score the R1500 Portable Power Station at $499 shipped, with a free ALLPOWERS tote bag thrown in as a gift (valued at $30). Usually going for $899, we first saw this unit drop to $499 in February before March took things further to the $409 low. It’s been bouncing around at higher rates for the last few months, with a brief respite at the top of last month when it returned to $499. It’s back again today at the second-lowest price we have tracked, giving you a solid $400 in savings.

The R1500 power station has been upgraded to new LiFePO4 batteries, giving you 1,152Wh of capacity alongside 1,800W of power output (3,000W peak). You’ll have 11 versatile ports (four ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port) for your device charging needs at home or out and about in the world – plus, full smart controls for monitoring and adjusting settings via the ALLPOWERS app. You’ll be able to get a full recharge with a standard outlet in just one hour, or in just two hours with 650W of solar input – meaning the 600W panel combo will likely take a little over two hours to refill the battery.

There’s some good bundle options for this model too, also coming with the free tote bag gift – you can get the power station with a 100W solar panel for an additional $100, the power station with a 200W solar panel for $200 more, or bump it all the way up to a 600W solar panel combo for $1,148, down from $1,599.

ALLPOWERS Power Station discounts:

ALLPOWERS Solar Generator bundle discounts:

ALLPOWERS Accessory discounts:

For more backup power options you can check out EcoFlow’s ongoing Disaster Preparedness sale that is taking up to $2,799 off its units through August 15, or there’s Jackery’s latest 3-day sale that is taking up to $1,700 off units through August 7, with a joint Jackery and Heybike venture that lets you bundle a new Explorer 600 Plus power station with a Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike at a great rate. UGREEN’s PowerRoam 1200 power station is back at its $495 low, while Anker’s SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station has a bunch of bundles hitting some of its lowest rates, with a new option added that gives you the power station and a water-resistant carry bag at the same current rate the power station alone is discounted at (meaning free transport/safety bag for you). You’ll find all this and more collected together in our Green Deals hub, updated daily.

ALLPOWERS R1500 Portable Power Station features:

1152Wh capacity;

1800W Pure Sine Wave Inverter (3000W peak);

Maximum 1500W AC input 0-80% within 45 minutes

4 ways to charge (AC/Solar/Auto//Double AC+Solar);

15ms uninterruptible home backup UPS;

Long-life LiFeP04 battery with over 3500 charging cycles;

US Plugs and Australia Plugs Sockets(Automatically deliver goods according to the standard socket used in the customer’s local country, the customer does not need to choose）

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!