Twelve South’s chrome silver BookArc Flex MacBook stand just hit the $46.50 Amazon low

We featured some even lower prices on the white and black model Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook and laptop stand, but the silver chrome model tends to fetch a premium with a higher regular price at $60. Today, however, over at Amazon you’ll find it marked down to $46.51 shipped. This is nearly 25% off, $3.50 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it first landed there at the top of the year. It is still sitting at the full $60 MSRP directly from Twelve South.

This is the Flex model – a newer iteration on the original Twelve South BookArc stand that is made to accomodate any MacBook or laptop up to 16-inches and with a thickness of up to 1-inch. It is, once again, made of aluminum and, in this case, with a chromed silver finish alongside non-slip silicone pads to safeguard your precious gear and the table it is resting on.

It is designed to cary your machine upright, allowing the connectors to remain accessible for use in clamshell mode, transforming your portable machine into an elegant workstation at home, and to raise it up off the work surface – this allows for better airflow and protection from spills and the like.

Be sure to swing by our dedicated Mac accessories hub for more deals including Baseus' 140W 3-port 24,000mAh portable power bank, Anker's Prime 150W USB-C wall charger, and UGREEN's latest power banks with onboard displays.

Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook and laptop stand features:

Space-Saving Design – The sleek, low-profile BookArc Flex cradles your MacBook or laptop vertically, freeing up valuable desk space and keeping your workspace tidy and organized. Fits laptops and MacBooks up to 16 inches.

Transforms Laptop into Desktop – Connect an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse to your laptop in the BookArc Flex to create a desktop setup, perfect for closed clamshell mode.

Enhanced Cooling – Elevates your laptop off the desk, improving airflow and heat dissipation to prevent overheating and prolong your device’s life.

