Here’s the lowest price yet on Belkin’s new foldable Qi2 15W MagSafe stand at $40

We are tracking the best price yet on Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro convertible Qi2 15W MagSafe stand. Purchasing this model with the included wall charger will run you $60, but you can also grab one right now without one and just use the wall charger you already have down at $40.25 shipped via Amazon. This option without the PSU just landed on Amazon at $45, but you can now score an additional 10% off to yield the lowest price we have tracked yet on the new BoostCharge Pro Qi2 option.

This model trades out the 3-in-1 action that can juice up AirPods and an Apple Watch for a more minimalist and portable form-factor. The MagSafe pad extends from the base to provide a traditional heads-up stand for your iPhone, but it can also collapse down into a flat charger that’s also easier to throw in your bag.

As mentioned above, this model is part of the brand’s latest wave of Qi2 15W solutions that can deliver the max power to your iPhone. The deal we are featuring today does not include the wall charger you’ll need, but it does come with a 5-foot USB-C cable, according to the Amazon listing.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro convertible Qi2 15W MagSafe stand features:

Conveniently place your phone on the magnetic charging pad/stand to fast charge your iPhone or Qi2 compatible device up to 15W. With Qi2, you get adaptive charging for more speed and safety features! Transform this charging pad to a stand depending on your need, having your phone upright while FaceTiming or watching videos or converting back to pad mode when you want to charge without distraction. Easily fold it down to pad form to keep it with you as you travel without taking up too much space in your backpack or luggage. Plus, you’ll be at ease knowing your devices are protected without overcharging or draining your battery.

