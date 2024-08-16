Extended sale saves up to $600 on Apple Find My Velotric e-bikes with $300 in FREE gear, deals from $1,199

Velotric’s Summer sale has been extended for an unspecified amount of time, which means you have more time to take advantage of these discounts that are taking up to $600 off a selection of e-bikes and also giving away up to $300 in free gear. One of the big standouts of this sale has been the newly upgraded Discover 1 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Normally fetching $1,599 most days, this particular model sees regular price cuts during sales events like today, with the last few seeing it listed at $1,299 after first dropping to the $1,099 in March. It comes in here as a 25% markdown that shaves $400 off the going rate, landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – only $100 above the all-time low.

The Discover 1 Plus has gotten the 2024 upgrade, arriving with a cut down list of five colorways and equipped with a 500W motor (peaking at 900W) as well as a removable 692Wh battery. It still sports the same 65-mile travel range on a single charge when utilizing the five levels of pedal assistance (that drops to 58 miles when relying on the throttle alone) while its speed starts at the standard 20 MPH and can be unlocked up to a higher pace of 28 MPH (increased from 25 MPH). It only takes the battery five hours to fully recharge too, meaning less time before you can get back in the saddle.

There are a nice variety of features here like the SHIMANO 7-speed derailleur, an integrated 60 lux LED headlight, a taillight with braking functionality, double hydraulic disc brakes, larger 26-inch puncture-resistant tires, an increased IPX7 waterproof rating, fenders above both tires, and a 3.5-inch LCD display with a USB-A port for charging your personal devices on the go – plus, it even has a walk assist mode for when you may have to hop off the bike to get up extreme inclines.

More Velotric Summer Prime e-bike deals:

Fold 1 e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399) comes with free front basket and a phone mount

(Reg. $1,399) T1 ST e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 70 miles: $1,299 (Reg. $1,549) with Apple Find My

(Reg. $1,549) Go 1 Utility e-bike, 25 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,399 (Reg. $1,699) with Apple Find My comes with free rear basket and a phone mount

(Reg. $1,699) Nomad 1 Plus e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 55 miles: $1,499 (Reg. $1,799)

(Reg. $1,799) T1 e-bike, 25 MPH for up to 100 miles: $1,599 (Reg. $2,199) with Theft Alert, GPS-tracking, fingerprint and Bluetooth unlock comes with free Range Extender Battery for +30 miles

(Reg. $2,199) Packer 1 Cargo e-bike, 25 MPH for up to 52 miles: $1,699 (Reg. $2,199) with Apple Find My comes with free left mirror and a phone mount

Rad Power Bikes just launched a new Back to School sale through August 8 that is taking up to $500 off e-bikes and 20% off accessories – with certain models even getting free gear too. While MOD Bike’s summer sale has ended, you’ll still find an ongoing $1,000 off clearance sale on the unique Groove 1 Utility beach cruisers as the brand looks to make room for newer upcoming models. Hiboy’s newest X300 Big-Wheel e-scooter has also finished up its early bird launch deal and has opened general pre-orders with a slightly lesser $350 markdown ($50 less). We’re also still tracking the Worx and Aventon joint Power Share e-bike at its new low, plus a whole bunch of Trek’s Cruiser Go! e-bikes are seeing discounts worth considering too. You’ll also find a mix of e-scooters and e-bikes marked down in Best Buy’s summer sale, or head over and browse through our Green Deals hub for more.

Meet the Velotric Discover 1 Plus, the perfect commuter e-bike for your weekend joyrides or the daily commute. Featuring the powerful Velopower H50 drive system, the Discover 1 Plus goes farther and climbs steeper hills compared to similar bikes.Equipped with hydraulic suspension and brakes, preinstalled fenders with an integrated rear brake light, the Discover 1 Plus also comes in several colors so you can ride in style, safety and comfort.

