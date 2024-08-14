LEGO Ideas announces future 80s-themed The Goonies and Gremlins sets, get first looks here

Just yesterday we got the official reveal of the highly anticipated LEGO Nightmare Before Christmas set that will be dropping next month, and let’s not forget the two newly revealed winners of the third 2023 Ideas Review round that will be getting builds in the future too. Well, the LEGO Ideas team are back with more big news as they’ve just announced the results of the If We Could Turn Back Time challenge – and we’re getting two nostalgia-packed sets sometime in the future from iconic films The Goonies and Gremlins. Head below for more.

It’s blast-from-the-past news we’re getting here, as these two set ideas summit atop the 292 submissions to LEGO’s 80s-themed If We Could Turn Back Time challenge. There was quite an illustrious lineup among the contenders too, with the LEGO Ideas team seeing everything from Bob Ross and the Blues Brothers to Inspector Gadget and even Garfield. Following the crowd-voting round, however, it was The Goonies (1985) by Delusion Brick and Gizmo by terauma that won the chance to get the full brick-built treatment.

You can get a look at what we can possibly expect below, but do keep in mind that these are not the final designs. There’s no telling how long the wait will be before we get an official reveal from LEGO, but in the meantime let’s all just enjoy the nostalgic wave of dopamine. I’m especially excited about the Gizmo figure, as it was a holiday favorite (one of the best Christmas movies ever) in my family and my nickname in grade school happened to be Gizmo because of how tiny I was at the time.

The Goonies (1985) by Delusion Brick

Gizmo by terauma

