Travel with Bluetti’s AC200L portable power station and 200W solar panel for $1,399 low (Save $1,100)

Courtesy of its Amazon storefront, Bluetti is offering its AC200L Portable Power Station with 200W Solar Panel for $1,399 shipped which happens to also match its price in the brand’s ongoing summer holiday sale direct from its site. This unit normally goes for $2,499, and in 2024 so far we’ve been seeing it steadily amp up its discount sizes, kicking off the year at $1,798, followed by a fall to $1,699 at the top of March which fell further to $1,599 by its end. During July 4th sales we saw it hit the new $1,399 low for the first time, which is back again today to give you $1,100 in savings at the best price we’ve tracked to date.

Built around a LiFePO4 battery, the AC200L delivers a 2,048Wh capacity that you can further expand in a few different ways. First, you can bump it up to a 4,096Wh capacity with a B230 expansion battery, or go further to 6,348Wh with two B210 batteries, with a third option to max it out at 8,192Wh with two B300 batteries (all three sold separately). There are 11 ports here to cover your charging needs, with four ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one car port, one RV port, and even a NEMA TT-30 port.

You’ll get a faster recharging speed of just 45 minutes for 80% battery when you plug it into a standard outlet, or by utilizing its max 1,200W solar input you can get a complete recharge in around 1.7 to 2.2 hours (with the included 200W panel, you’re looking at 8.2 to 16.4 hours depending on conditions outside). Plus, there’s the usual smart controls you’ll be getting too, allowing you to monitor and control the unit’s settings through your tablet or smartphone via the BLUETTI app. And a quick note to keep in mind is that the power station and solar panel will be shipping separately.

Don’t forget to check out Bluetti’s extensive offers during its summer holiday sale while its still going, or for more home-powering units you can either browse through the offers from Jackery’s home backup sale which is seeing up to $2,500 discounts or there’s the Anker SOLIX mega sale that is offering some amazing bundles – with up to 50% off discounts and even free gear like an EverFrost 40 battery-powered cooler being given away with particular purchases (but time is limited!). You can also browse freely through out Green Deals hub for more, with it updated daily with the best and freshest savings.

Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station bundle features:

[Solar Power Your Life] – This solar generator kit includes 1 AC200L and 1 200-watt foldable solar panel, enabling you to replenish this 2048Wh power station from 0-80% in 8.2-16.4 hrs.

[Multiple Expansion Batteries] – AC200L’s capacity can be expanded by 2 B300 (3072Wh each), 2 B210 ( 2150Wh each) or 1 B230 (2048Wh each). Meets your different power needs.

[45 Min. Fast Recharge] – AC200L supports a max 2400W AC charging input, 0-80% only takes 45 mins. And up to 1200W solar input makes this power station fully charged in 1.7-2.2 hours.

[11 Ports for All Needs] – Besides AC/USB/Car port/100W PD, AC200L also features a 30A AC port for RV and a 48V/8A DC port. With the D40 voltage regulator, it efficiently charges your RV’s battery.

[What You Get] – AC200L power station, 200W solar panel (𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲), AC/solar/car charging cable, XT90-aviation cable, user manual.

