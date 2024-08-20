Already super-affordable new Blink Mini 2 smart cam drops down to $30 Prime shipped

While we did see a short-lived offer for Prime members only for less, Amazon is now offering the already super-affordable All-new Blink Mini 2 smart camera on sale for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Again, it did quickly drop to $20 for a brief time ahead of Prime Day, but all things considered here, you’re looking at a more than capable little smart camera at just $30 – this is within $2 of the best we have tracked outside of Prime Day.

After getting a chance to test this one out ahead of release earlier this year, I’d say it hits above its pay grade at $40, never mind the $30 you can scoop one up for today.

The new Blink Mini 2 is a tiny little smart camera you can use indoors, or add the $10 adapter kit to bring it to your outdoor space. It’s not a high-end HomeKit model or anything, but it plays nice with the rest of your Alexa setup and has certainly come in handy for me keeping an eye on things around the house.

As expected, it delivers 1080p feeds directly to your smartphone with onboard two-way talk features, an integrated spotlight for better visuals in low light conditions, and more. Get a complete rundown of the user experience in our hands-on review.

All-new Blink Mini 2 features:

Mini 2 is our second generation, plug-in smart security camera that helps you stay connected to what’s happening in your home right from your smartphone.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, a wider field of view, and crisp two-way audio. Stream live video continuously for up to 90 minutes with a Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Outdoor use — Plug in Mini 2 outside your home with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter (sold separately or as part of a bundle) and mount with the included kit.

Motion detection — Get real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can react and engage from anywhere.

Smart notifications — Get intelligent alerts including person detection with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

Easy set up — Install your camera in just minutes to help provide full home coverage.

