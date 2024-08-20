Today’s best iOS price drops: Delivery from the Pain, ReminderCal, SkySafari, more

Delivery from the Pain

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app price drops is now ready to go down below. Be sure to check out the hardware deals we spotted this morning on Apple’s Space Black 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro as well as its Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Air at $99 off. Then scope out the return of Prime Day pricing on all Apple Watch Ultra 2 styles and Apple’s blue 13-inch M2 iPad Air starting from $650, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Delivery from the Pain, ReminderCal, Doom & Destiny Advanced, SkySafari, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: Table Score: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Delivery from the Pain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Radzone: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Airline Tycoon Deluxe: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ReminderCal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Asketch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Paintiles: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AI Word Game: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LUCH: Photo Effects and Filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InstantGrid: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Look for Louis: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stellar Horizon: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Candy Disaster TD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Psychofunk: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nerd Survivors: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Delivery From The Pain:

Delivery From The Pain is a survival-strategy game with a fantastic RPG storyline, it may take over 30 hours to unlock one ending if you are familiar with survival games. The core of the gameplay is to live longer in the game as the ultimate goal. The challenge mode uses large map scenes, which can be used except for BOSS scenes and other scenes of NPCs. In Professional difficulty, saving file will be deleted when the player failed. The challenge will be restarted. In Normal difficulty, saving file can be saved, and the save rule is the same as the game normal mode rule.

