Anker’s 299Wh LiFePO4 Powerhouse hits $179 low for the first time since Black Friday (Reg. $269, Today only)

Coming to us out of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Anker SOLIX 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Normally fetching $269, we first saw it hit its $179 low back during Black Friday sales, with 2024 seeing several one-day discounts like today, but at higher rates. It dropped to $189 in February, followed by $199 in March before it repeated the earlier discounts to $189 in April, May, and July. You’re getting a chance to get it here today at an even greater $90 markdown that undercuts its 2024 discounts thus far to return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked for the first time this year.

Upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, this power station from Anker provides a 299Wh capacity with a maximum power output of 300W and six different ports: one carport, one USB-A, two USB-Cs, and two AC outlets – which is all surge protected for a little added peace of mind. By charging it with a wall outlet and a USB-C port you’ll only be waiting 3.5 hours for a full battery, or you can recharge 80% with an appropriate solar input in just 2.7 hours. The Anker app lets you monitor battery levels, set charging speeds, and even receive real-time alerts and status updates should anything happen when your back is turned.

Be sure to also check out the second wave of deals that just got added to Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale that will be running through August 25, including a bundle on the popular SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that comes with a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Portable Electric Cooler at $748 off! You can also learn about the brand’s new SOLIX C300 DC and AC 90,000mAh power stations designed for personal usage throughout your day to day life that will be dropping next week. There’s also Jackery’s latest home backup sale that will continue with up to $2,500 off power stations, bundles, and accessories through tomorrow night. You can find more backup power solutions collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Anker 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station features:

6 Outlets for Every NeedThe Anker SOLIX 522 has 2 AC outlets, one USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC car port, making it a versatile power source for all your needs. Whether charging your cell phone, powering your laptop, or keeping your lights illuminated during camping trips, the Anker SOLIX 522 has you covered.

Live with Peace of Mind and Enough PowerThis generator gives you enough power for you phone, laptop,drones, mini fridge while camping. No more outage worries, it keeps your essential devices like CPAP, TVs, and Wi-Fi routers running. With the Anker SOLIX 522, you can always count on reliable power when you need it the most and live with peace of mind.

Multiple Recharge OptionsThe Anker SOLIX 522 provides multiple options for recharging, including using AC power at home, Type-C 60W PD, car outlet during a road trip, or harnessing solar power with the Anker 625 100W solar panel(sold seperatly).

Safety Is in DetailWith our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with EV- class LiFePO4 batteries, industrial- grade electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature, and unibody drop-proof design, Anker SOLIX 522 is built to last 6X longer battery lifespan and 3000 cycles.

Power Save ModeUse Power Saving mode to avoid draining power and extend battery lifespan, so that you can keep your devices running longer and stronger. The power station will automatically shut down any output port once a your device has been fully charged to ensure efficient energy usage, making it an ideal companion for camping trips, emergency home backup, or any situation where you need reliable power.

